As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Trimmed by $919,422 Its Holding; Park Presidio Capital Trimmed Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $24.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.47 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 21,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 120,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 142,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Worldpay Stock Jumped 18.5% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services: Solid Synergy Upsides Upon Worldpay Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Make 15-25% On The Fidelity National Information Services-WorldPay Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $68.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 18,582 shares to 37,294 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 31,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

