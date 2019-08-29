As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Its Stake; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Price Declined, Jana Partners Has Lowered Holding by $53.09 Million

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 251,285 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 38,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 541,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98M, down from 579,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 12.41M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 8,707 shares. South Dakota Council holds 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.38 million shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0.95% or 7.74 million shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Co reported 118,480 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 729,631 shares. Cidel Asset invested in 9,228 shares. 102,243 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com. Bell Natl Bank holds 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10,955 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 34,004 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Ifrah Svcs stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Van Eck Corp holds 885,005 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management has 0.26% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Karpus Mngmt Inc owns 6,509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 47,439 are owned by Martin Tn. 46,517 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,588 shares to 32,209 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

