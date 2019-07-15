As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $705,600 Its Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Increased Stake

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 416,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.13 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 909,100 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $64.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6,665 shares to 9,362 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 169,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.