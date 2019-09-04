As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, American Investment Services Has Cut Its Stake by $3.15 Million; State Street Increases Position in Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 182,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.47M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 146,810 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 12/03/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Appoints Lance Medlin as its Executive Vice President of Projects; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience 2Q Adj EPS 21c; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds DFDS; 24/04/2018 – Compass Health Systems Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotic Automation to Improve Revenue Cycle Management Efficien; 11/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Temporary TSA Pre✓® application center to open at Meridian; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Raises FY18 View To Rev $209M-$214M; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds CYBG

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. The insider PHILLIPS DAVID bought 5,000 shares worth $57,015. Rice John McCune Jr. also bought $22,516 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Carroll Associates holds 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) or 3 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Captrust Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 8,960 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 62,606 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md holds 15,536 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 15,560 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 4,404 shares. 62,926 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). First Manhattan Com holds 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) or 5,262 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 20,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 15,144 shares. 1,000 were reported by Arcadia Invest Management Mi. Renaissance Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 14,390 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $166.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 58,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,859 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aptevo Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Editas Medicine vs. CRISPR Therapeutics – Nasdaq” published on April 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PDS Biotechnology to Present at the 21st Annual HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Medical Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zafgen Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.