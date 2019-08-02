As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Lifted Its Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 12,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 94,986 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 107,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 15.70 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 88,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 83,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 4.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,925 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) in Talks to Merge with Pfizer’s (PFE) Off-Patent Drug Business – Reports – StreetInsider.com” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,685 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Infinity And Beyond: Watch Out For Gap Fill As Disney’s Stock Hits All-Time High – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

