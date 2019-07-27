As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Sterling Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $836,556; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose, Raymond James Trust Lowered Position by $1.44 Million

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 7,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,560 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, down from 61,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,202 shares to 11,328 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,622 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of stock or 22,036 shares. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 the insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,150 shares to 32,870 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEFA).