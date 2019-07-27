As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Sterling Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $836,556; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Its Position

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 2,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,902 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.70 million, down from 266,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2.35 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. 304,405 are owned by Country Club Na. Matarin Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 251,272 shares. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 58,694 shares. Bailard holds 31,600 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 53,878 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 80,452 are held by Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. 42,456 are owned by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 4.85 million shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 1.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan accumulated 80,100 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 2.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 27,645 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,058 shares to 8,866 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,767 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has 5,757 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru has 0.57% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 1.87M shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested in 1.28% or 1.35 million shares. New Vernon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,680 shares stake. 5,393 were reported by Monarch Cap. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.21% or 15,304 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Prudential Public Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 413,804 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management holds 1,862 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.21% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,907 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 204,626 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.16% or 231,577 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill A (NYSE:CMG) by 8,817 shares to 11,758 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 28,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Sector Div Dogs Etf (SDOG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.