As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Raised Its Stake by $456,531; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Value Declined, North Point Portfolio Managers Upped Holding

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 10,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.26M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,466 shares to 226,033 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 8,100 shares to 121,299 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 37,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,247 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.