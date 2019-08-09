As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Somerville Kurt F Lowered Holding by $360,150; Boston Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) by $10.67 Million

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 2500.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 67,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 70,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 8.36 million shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 8,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 29,372 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 37,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 22.01M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty has invested 8.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eastern Natl Bank reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.62M are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Co. Beddow Capital Management owns 167,085 shares. Natl Pension Ser invested in 5.54 million shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 29,891 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.25% or 29,372 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Summit Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.41% or 19,790 shares. Avalon Advsr holds 1.34 million shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 85,455 shares. Brandes Inv Prtnrs Lp invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). North American Mgmt invested in 1.16% or 164,068 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,509 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 8,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. $815,800 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8,333 shares to 27,448 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 30,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,353 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).