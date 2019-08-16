As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Decreased by $1.11 Million Its Holding; Fort LP Cut Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Stock Price Rose

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 45,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 47,807 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 92,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 4.36M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.04% or 267,202 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 64,600 shares or 0.91% of the stock. M Securities has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Advisory Alpha Ltd Co accumulated 883 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fayerweather Charles holds 0.71% or 7,032 shares in its portfolio. Pension Service reported 1.28M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Savant Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Loeb Prtn Corp has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.49% or 12.54M shares. Coastline Communication holds 3,225 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Webster State Bank N A owns 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,008 shares. Mirador Cap Limited Partnership has 0.34% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,742 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cable One Inc by 388 shares to 912 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 4,675 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs accumulated 24,895 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 59.68M shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fruth Mgmt holds 0.24% or 13,469 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt holds 0.13% or 8,662 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 25,011 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greylin Invest Mangement stated it has 50,310 shares. West Oak Ltd, California-based fund reported 26,461 shares. 825,315 were reported by Assetmark. Sun Life Finance Inc accumulated 9,452 shares. Associated Banc owns 595,620 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 175,124 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares to 66,479 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).