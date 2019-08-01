As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Trimmed Its Position by $1.32 Million; At&T (T) Position Held by Goelzer Investment Management Inc

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 395,618 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41 million, up from 367,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 30.73 million shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 38.62M shares traded or 62.31% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M holds 22,050 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 106,951 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corp holds 1.69% or 235,159 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 304,739 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Co owns 64,722 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd reported 14,576 shares. Chem Retail Bank holds 0.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 200,205 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 61,108 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 57.14M shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 300 shares. 45.07 million were reported by Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd has 15,280 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 256,238 are held by Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability has 155,585 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares to 53,793 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

