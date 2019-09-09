As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Lowered Stake; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 2.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 18.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34B for 14.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,500 were reported by Kemnay Advisory Services. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 70,049 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 1.36M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability accumulated 166,885 shares. West Chester Capital Incorporated holds 10,510 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation invested in 0.1% or 16,900 shares. Conning accumulated 1.15 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 1.68M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Covington invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0.01% or 661,312 shares. Clean Yield Group invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adirondack Tru has 0.56% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Mgmt Lllp invested in 0.57% or 5,278 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 23,454 shares or 7.72% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 355 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hamel Assoc Inc stated it has 278 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Goldstein Munger & Assoc holds 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 301 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 678,132 shares. Rothschild Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 6.99% or 7,037 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,022 shares. 467 were accumulated by Blue Chip Partners. Hallmark Cap accumulated 599 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York reported 0.21% stake. Altfest L J holds 1.17% or 43,947 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 31,451 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 620 shares. Advisory Inc owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 574 shares.