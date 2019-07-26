As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Decreased by $34.83 Million Its Position; Intact Investment Management Trimmed Position in Open Text (OTEX) as Share Value Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 637,640 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67M, down from 643,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 588,340 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 533,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66 billion, down from 534,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 16.16M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.86M for 29.67 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24,200 shares to 66,600 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 536,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Open Text (OTEX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 White-Hot Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Highs – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks Trading at 52-Week Highs to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Llc has 8,034 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 301,088 were accumulated by Davenport & Co Limited Liability. Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Putnam Fl Investment reported 0.61% stake. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 68,350 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0.31% or 354,488 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,338 shares. Brookstone Management invested in 0.22% or 79,623 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 50.65 million shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 118 shares. King Wealth reported 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.59% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Swedbank stated it has 2.88 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Hallmark Capital Mgmt stated it has 346,001 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ex-FDA chief Gottlieb joins Pfizer board – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Syapse Announces Collaboration with Pfizer in Oncology Precision Medicine Focused on Outcomes Research Using Real-World Evidence – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.