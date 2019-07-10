As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder First Interstate Bank Upped Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Increased Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $116.55. About 2.51 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 8,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 26,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 9.65 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Pfizer Inc. (PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Sangamo Therapeutics Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 86,610 shares to 5,419 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,063 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M Hldg Inc has 0.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.47% or 12.54 million shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cincinnati Insur Com holds 3.24 million shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.46% or 408,108 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 533,989 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hexavest has 3.15 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.68% or 76,551 shares. Arrow Financial Corp invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grace White Inc Ny accumulated 11,998 shares. 4,140 were accumulated by Hilton Capital Management Limited. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc holds 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 14,612 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 302,692 shares.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Van Haren Julie sold $1.60M. The insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19M. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF also sold $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $3.37M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. BLINN MARK A also sold $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, January 29. XIE BING sold $2.21 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Instruments: Inspiring Returns – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments: Growth Runway Will Continue Investor Cash Windfall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.