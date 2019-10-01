As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $537,113; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Trimmed Holding by $306,617 as Share Value Rose

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 12,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 524,036 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70M, down from 536,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 10.41 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 96,017 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53M, down from 98,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.94. About 2.24M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,183 shares to 44,038 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Communication Service (VOX) by 3,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.99 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 559,722 shares stake. Exchange Mgmt invested in 1.91% or 64,630 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 298,000 shares. First Personal Financial stated it has 57,316 shares. Lau Associates Ltd has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Finance Counselors holds 243,228 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Winfield holds 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,169 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 74,285 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability. Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,290 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc accumulated 159,481 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Texas-based Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 17,959 are owned by Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.22% or 42,480 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 354,369 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 18,814 shares to 55,058 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 12,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 87,240 shares. Frontier Invest invested in 41,727 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg reported 0.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bancorporation Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 212,247 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 5,800 shares. 248,551 were accumulated by Cullinan Assoc Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.08% stake. Public Sector Pension Board holds 725,127 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mgmt invested in 1.66% or 185,143 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 167,972 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 19,081 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 36 shares. Orleans Management La has 80,621 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.44% or 226,746 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 72,825 shares.