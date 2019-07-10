As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Partner Investment Management LP Increased Holding; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Union Bankshares Has Increased Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 194.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 33,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,864 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 17,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 11.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 987,795 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,334 shares to 38,174 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,159 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS also bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,104 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,928 shares, and cut its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

