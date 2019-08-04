As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Northpointe Capital Has Raised by $3.41 Million Its Stake; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Holding by $25.43 Million; Stock Rose

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 71.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 81,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 195,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 114,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 48.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 155,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 166,435 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.39M, down from 321,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 23,898 shares to 23,908 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 239,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

