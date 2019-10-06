As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Increased Its Position by $1.03 Million; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Raised Position

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 265.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 243,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 335,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.48 million, up from 91,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 777,071 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 5,405 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,054 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 11,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Lp reported 21,962 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Rampart Invest Mgmt Communications Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fenimore Asset holds 1.25% or 538,946 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 430,480 shares. Ashfield Ltd Liability Corp reported 62,387 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 848 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 55,741 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,568 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 39,846 shares to 335,022 shares, valued at $51.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 14,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,500 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,958 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based St Johns Inv Mngmt Com Lc has invested 0.92% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California-based Elm Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Napier Park Global Cap (Us) Lp invested in 28,000 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Lvm Management Mi has 0.87% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 68,796 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. 3.16 million were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Brookstone Cap invested in 0.35% or 138,437 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research Inc holds 1.37M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Com owns 65,275 shares. Buckingham Management Inc holds 62,867 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4,160 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 130,896 shares. Loudon Management Limited Liability Com has 2.45% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 66,726 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Services invested in 2.36% or 118,038 shares.