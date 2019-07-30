As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Joel Isaacson & Company Has Increased Holding by $1.15 Million; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Position in Tenaris S A (TS) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.31% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 78.75 million shares traded or 251.65% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd analyzed 1.09M shares as the company's stock rose 4.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08 million, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 3.86M shares traded or 105.16% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03 million shares to 7.32 million shares, valued at $57.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TS’s profit will be $205.76 million for 17.89 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

