As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Sterling Investment Management Boosted Position; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 2,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,378 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 21,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,058 shares to 8,866 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,328 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,948 shares to 30,820 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.