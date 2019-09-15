As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gemmer Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Holding by $1.02 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 255,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 872,907 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q IT Services Segment Rev $2.06; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO ENGAGED WITH RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL OF CLIENT’S CASE; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q REV. $2.02B TO $2.07B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Transition 8 Data Centers and Over 900 Employees of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO MERGE 4 UNITS WITH ITSELF; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 23,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 7,679 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 22.86 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomura Hldgs Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 335,136 shares to 610,526 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 266,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. WIT’s profit will be $333.83M for 15.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Wipro Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P North Am Fd (IGV) by 1,688 shares to 66,059 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 71,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 72,733 were reported by Dupont. Hengehold Capital Ltd Llc owns 87,121 shares. Churchill Mgmt reported 159,963 shares. One Mgmt Limited holds 0.6% or 81,799 shares in its portfolio. First Savings Bank has invested 1.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argent reported 295,604 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 97,036 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hanlon Mngmt reported 20,147 shares stake. Diligent Lc owns 62,747 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 8,586 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oppenheimer owns 761,768 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio.

