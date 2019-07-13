As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Etrade Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Second Curve Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Banc Of California (BANC) by $1.43 Million

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 112,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 209,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 271,703 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

