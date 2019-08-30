As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Upped by $5.22 Million Its Position; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Market Value Rose, Holder Sandler Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.66 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 161,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, down from 187,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 321,752 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 24/05/2018 – Live Nation Looks To Bring More International Talent To Japan With Appointment Of Seasoned Talent Buyer James Smith; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 124,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 529,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49M, up from 405,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 6.23 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.24% or 71,194 shares. Kempen Nv reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stellar Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.63% or 17.28 million shares. Moreover, Maryland Mngmt has 0.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 133,200 shares. Kessler Invest Group Inc stated it has 78,033 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsrs has invested 1.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meritage Port Mgmt accumulated 120,043 shares. Amer Money Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.17% or 92,049 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bankshares And Trust has invested 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Iowa Financial Bank invested in 2.44% or 125,316 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sfmg Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) by 122,477 shares to 217,794 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co. Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 7,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,413 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) by 12,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AKS).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $182.08M for 20.27 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 10,904 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Lp reported 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). First Personal Fincl holds 169 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 13,946 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd reported 25,100 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 118,108 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,362 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 772,630 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 6,255 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Asset Management One Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Korea Inv Corporation has 0.17% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 604,800 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 3.12M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.1% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).