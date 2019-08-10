As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Highland Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $5.08 Million; Holder First Merchants Upped Northern Tr Com (NTRS) Holding

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NTRS) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 5,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 44,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 39,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 602,198 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 14/05/2018 – Northern Trust Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 21; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 120,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 248,567 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 369,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,800 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co. Optimum Inv Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,312 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Com holds 2,965 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma has 17,381 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 9 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested in 23,664 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,139 shares. 28,137 were reported by Allstate. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 68,004 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,059 are held by Franklin Resources. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested 0.04% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Cwm Ltd owns 2,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital owns 29,963 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 6,766 shares to 49,825 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 44,819 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 2.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bessemer Limited Com has 38,660 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 2.84M shares. Putnam Llc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lynch & Associate In reported 200,504 shares. Old National Retail Bank In accumulated 241,923 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct reported 3.29 million shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.87% or 13,213 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc accumulated 55,576 shares. Parsec Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 19,688 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 47,634 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 16,634 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).