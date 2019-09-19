As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Decreased Position by $7.73 Million; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, Westwood Management Has Decreased Holding

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 179,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.75 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 18.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 203,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.84 million, down from 207,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $294.96. About 1.22 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.55% or 380,494 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 127,002 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Harvey Management has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,000 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc has 5.89 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Capital Of America has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.4% or 24,156 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 2.22M shares. Family Cap Comm owns 7,200 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boston Advsrs Ltd Company has 104,066 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 764,882 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Northeast Inv holds 150,282 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd holds 0.27% or 37,957 shares in its portfolio.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,182 shares to 216,442 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

