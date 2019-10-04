As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Raised by $3.22 Million Its Stake; Cannell Peter B & Company Upped Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) by $1.63 Million as Market Value Declined

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 11,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 49,230 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 37,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $120.04. About 2.86 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 20.23 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider Caterpillar Stock Now? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 17,000 shares. 4,122 were reported by Fulton National Bank & Trust Na. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.01% or 3,001 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 104,106 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 130,540 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited invested in 22,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.29% or 853,461 shares. Sage Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 6,660 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Ltd has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 299,820 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp, a New York-based fund reported 227,176 shares. Savant stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,950 shares to 79,983 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 531,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,217 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 93,544 are held by Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Com. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 54,243 shares. 73,174 are owned by Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corporation. Atlantic Union National Bank Corp has 311,107 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru owns 37,751 shares. Wheatland Advsr has invested 1.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clarivest Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 8,707 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 57,105 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northpointe Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 83,533 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Company reported 83,233 shares stake. Middleton Incorporated Ma reported 47,411 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 29,693 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Ian Read to Retire as Executive Chairman; CEO Dr. Albert Bourla Named Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Rebound With an Asterisk – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) buys Durham facility with plans to renovate as Triangle expansion continues – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Pfizer Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.