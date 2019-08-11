As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Verity Asset Management Cut Stake by $1.11 Million; Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $4.07 Million as Market Value Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.84M shares traded or 103.14% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Investment Limited Partnership De invested in 0.02% or 10,128 shares. Caprock Gru stated it has 0.05% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 586,916 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 2.46M shares. Friess Associates reported 0.47% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). G2 Prtn Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.43% or 44,589 shares. 14,000 were accumulated by Teton Advsr. Raymond James reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bamco Ny holds 0.05% or 360,492 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech owns 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 267,200 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 22,364 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 46,344 shares. Century holds 0% or 87,512 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gagnon Advsrs accumulated 6.59% or 365,355 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 21,787 shares. 16,842 were reported by Punch Associate Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sarasin And Partners Llp has 4.17M shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,886 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 182,680 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt accumulated 765,721 shares. North Star Invest stated it has 0.82% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kempen Mngmt Nv invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farmers Trust owns 1.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 93,749 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 293,195 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). M&R Capital Mngmt Inc reported 124,684 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 33.65M shares.

