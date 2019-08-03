As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Sterling Investment Management Has Upped Its Position; Macy S Com Usd0.01 (M) Holder Cognios Capital Boosted Holding by $643,008

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (M) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 26,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 93,052 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 66,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 6.90M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Second Sales Gain Shows Off-Price Gaining Traction; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs holds 390,750 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Grimes, Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,685 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 153,867 shares. Hilltop Holdings holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 72,831 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth invested in 0.66% or 51,346 shares. First Light Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,469 shares. Valmark Advisers has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,111 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.56% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 534,146 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 22.01 million shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Company has invested 1.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Loews has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gfs Advisors Lc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.61% or 369,121 shares in its portfolio.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,896 shares to 13,639 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,105 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,260 shares to 27,778 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,112 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).