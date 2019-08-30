As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Cut Its Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined, Three Peaks Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $560,046

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 12,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $176.31. About 196,604 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 59,449 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 67,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 2.73 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In by 169,970 shares to 619,920 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 25,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Pareteum Corp.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As holds 1.08M shares. Adirondack & Management holds 8,985 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 5,925 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Limited Liability owns 255,571 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 20,805 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Patten Patten Tn invested in 0.62% or 132,626 shares. Ohio-based Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.82% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bangor Commercial Bank stated it has 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.43% or 42,448 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Financial Bank has invested 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Cutler Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.67% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 38,000 shares. Beach Counsel Pa has 153,730 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Company invested in 6,828 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Profund Ltd Liability accumulated 307,854 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Inc Ne holds 4.53% or 298,869 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Burney reported 9,423 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 5,288 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 1,259 shares. 3,645 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 0.15% stake. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.88% or 48,920 shares in its portfolio. 2,114 are owned by Wendell David Inc. Dana Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 1.71% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 9,793 are held by Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 25,923 shares. Csu Producer Res invested 16.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 262,455 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 29,600 shares. Thomasville Bank holds 0.13% or 3,803 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,317 shares to 33,943 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 23,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,240 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Norfolk Southern’s Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.