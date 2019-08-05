As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding; Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined While Melvin Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake by $164.85 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 92.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 4.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 357,429 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18M, down from 4.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 36.10M shares traded or 47.44% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.68M, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 94,342 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $79.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 200,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.