As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding; Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Position Raised by American Research & Management

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 42,416 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 14,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 363,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.76M, up from 349,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 33,270 shares to 70,005 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 167,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,039 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.17 million shares. Beaumont Prns Lc holds 21,831 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 68,275 shares stake. Blackhill Cap Inc stated it has 2.75% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Letko Brosseau Associates accumulated 2.07M shares. Moreover, Agf Invests has 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 542,158 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blair William Il reported 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Fin Services accumulated 138,088 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Armstrong Henry H Inc holds 11,031 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 66,666 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 2.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Srb holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,328 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $334.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 4,430 shares to 157,228 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 47,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 189,762 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 4,777 shares. Lincoln National accumulated 10,423 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 52,650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.23% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Us Financial Bank De holds 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 3,599 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp stated it has 10,011 shares. American Research Management has invested 0.7% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 915,949 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 12,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,827 are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Atlas Browninc invested 0.39% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Nuveen Asset Llc has 137,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

