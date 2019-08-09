As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Holding; As Medtronic (MDT) Market Valuation Rose, Mairs & Power Decreased Stake by $2.38 Million

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 26,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 3.06M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.82 million, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 188,518 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 350,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 48,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 399,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 883,108 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 463,627 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 541,063 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 181,010 shares. Jones Fin Lllp has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grimes accumulated 73,685 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability holds 14,612 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,801 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0% stake. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 71,756 shares. Ativo Limited Liability Co owns 48,433 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc reported 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.81M shares. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 87,378 shares. Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 790,430 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 9,000 shares to 184,000 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 275,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital stated it has 6,420 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited owns 8.97M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited invested in 11,914 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management owns 0.13% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,933 shares. Capital Research holds 6.45M shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 98,781 shares. Burns J W & Com, a New York-based fund reported 8,208 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,476 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Com has 25,927 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sprucegrove Mgmt Ltd has 108,422 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate reported 3.31% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 24,618 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Central Bank Trust owns 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,109 shares. Glovista Ltd holds 3,100 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 120,775 shares to 668,210 shares, valued at $104.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) by 34,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).