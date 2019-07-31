As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Oakworth Capital Has Lowered by $776,916 Its Holding; Bridgeway Capital Management Lifted Its Gold Resource (GORO) Holding by $312,600

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gold Resource Corp (GORO) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 104,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 519,300 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 415,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gold Resource Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 947,583 shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:GORO) has declined 40.37% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GORO News: 01/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Reports First Quarter Net Income of $0.10 Per Share, Maintains 2018 Production Outlook; 08/03/2018 Gold Resource Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corp Acquires County Line Gold Property in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gold Resource Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GORO); 30/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares April Monthly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corp Receives Final Permit and Bd Approval for Isabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/04/2018 – GOLD RESOURCE CORP SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AT THE MARKET OFFERING AGREEMENT WITH W.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO LLC AS THE AGENT – SEC FILING

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.42% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 90.60M shares traded or 286.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 16,400 shares to 408,400 shares, valued at $24.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,400 shares, and cut its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold GORO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 27.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 26.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% or 434,539 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) or 340,460 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 188,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 35,426 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,327 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 34,434 shares in its portfolio. 692,114 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.12% invested in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 997,211 shares. First Republic Inv Incorporated accumulated 12,500 shares. Northern Tru owns 662,823 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Invest Adviser stated it has 26,057 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 147,200 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $88,563 activity. Patterson Gregory A bought 8,000 shares worth $23,730.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 0.6% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,325 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt Communication has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bruce And holds 4.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 555,332 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability has 0.59% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 36,879 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt invested in 14,973 shares. Bell Bank & Trust owns 10,955 shares. Lincluden Mngmt reported 163,008 shares stake. Old Dominion Mngmt invested in 18,185 shares. Smith Moore And owns 45,789 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset Gp Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 44,653 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 22,672 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Davenport Limited Company, Virginia-based fund reported 301,088 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 293,100 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

