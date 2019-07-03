As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Northeast Financial Consultants Trimmed Its Holding; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Position as Stock Price Rose

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 69.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 38,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.43 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 8.22M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.38 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 70,155 shares to 196,992 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bluemountain has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bank Of Hawaii holds 214,501 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com has 151,479 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Ltd Com accumulated 22,213 shares. Fort LP holds 0.46% or 54,010 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Westover Advsr Ltd Liability reported 5,436 shares stake. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Cap Advsr Inc invested in 172,612 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Citigroup Inc stated it has 4.81M shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barton Invest invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northern Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 76.69M shares. Aspiriant Limited Co reported 25,164 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 64,912 shares to 79,793 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 59,282 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Llc holds 539 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 400 are owned by Duncker Streett &. Pictet Comml Bank And Limited reported 0.47% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brandes Prtnrs Lp holds 1.55% or 1.55M shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 68,651 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 1,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 125,901 shares. Whittier Tru Communication invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.38% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bbr Lc invested in 29,171 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 0.31% stake. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Co owns 5,735 shares.