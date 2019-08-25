As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Decreased by $305,802 Its Stake; Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Market Valuation Rose While Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed by $4.49 Million Its Stake

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 58,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78 million shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,802 shares to 12,427 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 4,211 shares to 118,567 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

