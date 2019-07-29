As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Holding by $809,550; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Cut Position by $329,394 as Stock Price Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 2.43M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 19,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,836 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 266,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 32.34 million shares traded or 48.50% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Citizens Bancorporation has 0.8% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 67,755 were accumulated by Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc. Osborne Prtn Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 41,017 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 1.66% or 18,368 shares. Cap Research Global invested in 10.55M shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 1,440 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.46% or 210,000 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability owns 30,185 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,855 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 24,156 shares. Century Cos accumulated 5.72 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 47,887 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca has 1.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 54,747 shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,364 shares to 897,728 shares, valued at $46.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 73,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43B for 17.25 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gru Llc owns 24,286 shares. 36,494 are owned by Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 2.54 million shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc, a Arizona-based fund reported 21,438 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 211,940 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 172,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hemenway Ltd holds 11,261 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt Inc holds 151,442 shares or 4.46% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset owns 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 14,102 shares. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 0.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Merchants has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 332,249 were reported by Ronna Sue Cohen. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.59% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 214,791 shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $234.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

