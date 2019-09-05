As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Holder First Interstate Bank Has Raised Position; General Dynamics (GD) Market Valuation Rose While Qci Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $1.20 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 7,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 75,854 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, up from 68,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $190.71. About 963,411 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 8,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 34,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 26,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 19.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,861 shares to 157,728 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 86,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,419 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co, a New York-based fund reported 104.41 million shares. 219,486 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Gideon Capital reported 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 106,995 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 22.57 million shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.80M shares. National Pension Service has 0.91% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alabama-based Welch Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Texas-based Wallace Management has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 131,762 are owned by Verity Verity Limited Liability Co. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 24.70 million shares. Phocas Finance owns 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,636 shares. S&Co stated it has 28,941 shares. Lynch Associate In has 200,504 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,559 shares to 66,323 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,359 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

