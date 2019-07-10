As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Holder Clark Capital Management Group Lowered Position; Hills Bank & Trust Company Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Decreased by $966,576

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 3.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 508,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 855,533 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 9.56 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,979 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 63,956 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 43,530 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability owns 303,056 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Daiwa holds 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 296,000 shares. 243,460 were accumulated by Chemung Canal Trust. Colonial Tru Advisors stated it has 24,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. California-based Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rnc Management Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cibc Bancorporation Usa invested 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Professionals owns 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,085 shares. Barr E S And holds 0.06% or 13,590 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 2.23% or 409,854 shares. Goelzer Investment Management reported 220,995 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 21,180 shares to 75,015 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 78,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23B for 14.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 126,077 shares stake. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Co owns 22,741 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mirador Partners LP owns 6,129 shares. Hl Services Limited Liability holds 609,584 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0.22% or 237,050 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,865 shares. Capital Advsr Ok accumulated 150,067 shares. Exchange Capital Management has 67,419 shares. Stewart And Patten Communications Ltd holds 4.17% or 219,681 shares in its portfolio. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corp has 0.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,809 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt accumulated 4,540 shares. Corda Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 384,626 shares stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,580 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Limited holds 8,381 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn owns 20,712 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.81 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares to 874 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).