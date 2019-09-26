As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Ftb Advisors Upped Stake; Next Century Growth Investors Upped Its Position in Veracyte (VCYT) as Shares Rose

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 14,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 195,531 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47 million, up from 181,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 12.01 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 27,677 shares as the company's stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 754,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.50M, up from 726,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 643,156 shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 408,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eventide Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.81% or 930,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Citigroup holds 0% or 91,777 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 18,660 shares. Hillsdale reported 35,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1.18M shares. Alyeska Investment Gp LP accumulated 211,182 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3,141 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 287,157 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 297 shares. 13,437 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Sei invested in 79,718 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 0% or 7,734 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4,759 shares to 44,778 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,622 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market Etf (VEA) by 16,307 shares to 145,185 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 22,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,577 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advsr Lp holds 33,205 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Fragasso Gp Incorporated holds 0.66% or 77,376 shares in its portfolio. 43,513 were reported by Zwj Investment Counsel. Kcm Inv Advisors Llc reported 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada reported 270,609 shares. Missouri-based Fincl Counselors has invested 1.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Muhlenkamp Inc has 0.54% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Archon Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 2.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 315,650 shares. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 598,417 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel accumulated 37,802 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dt Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Crestwood Group Incorporated Lc invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rothschild Asset Management Us reported 1.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Communication Mi Adv has 2.44% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).