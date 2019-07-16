As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Tower Bridge Advisors Lifted Stake; Holder U S Global Investors Has Lifted Pool (POOL) Holding

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 5,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,243 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 billion, up from 189,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 14.45 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 2,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,769 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 8,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $186.76. About 227,381 shares traded or 13.07% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 10,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,095 shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 109,000 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 101,183 shares. Old National Savings Bank In owns 2,295 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 2,256 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Cambridge Trust Communication has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 5,269 shares stake. Weik Cap reported 6,250 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0.04% or 152,223 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Co stated it has 5,819 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Com has 0.05% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 88,378 shares. Glenmede Na holds 2,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin invested in 0% or 9,793 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 1,792 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 421 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2,793 shares to 99,357 shares, valued at $9.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,887 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

