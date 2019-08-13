As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Suvretta Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $52.28 Million; Pc (PCTI) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3556.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.35M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 36.85M shares traded or 45.05% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 142,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 143,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.69M market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 102,248 shares traded or 60.31% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 15/03/2018 – PCTEL Reports $23.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Reports Financial Results; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $29,476 activity. McGowan Kevin J had bought 1,000 shares worth $4,980 on Wednesday, June 5. Shares for $4,650 were bought by Bacastow Shelley J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B&G Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:BGS) by 33,036 shares to 46,304 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 829,404 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $130.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.