As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.32 Million; Lkq Com (LKQ) Holder Green Square Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $335,860

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 15.11M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 11,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 33,969 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, down from 45,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 791,486 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 58,974 shares to 90,246 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 12,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92M for 10.51 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 10,342 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 18,402 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Reinhart Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Legacy Ptnrs reported 0.13% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Republic Inc has 23,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 7,075 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 6.73M are owned by Nordea Invest Management Ab. Guardian Life Company Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 26,252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,241 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 50,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock.