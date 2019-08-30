As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreased Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $454,914

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $363.77. About 294,371 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 1.04 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,908 shares to 87,663 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.