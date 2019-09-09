As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $426,594; Trust Co Of Vermont Holds Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 576,259 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 586,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 12.82M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 72,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, up from 69,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $169.55. About 2.47M shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares to 231,999 shares, valued at $25.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 102,243 shares. Kahn Brothers Gp Inc De, a New York-based fund reported 533,589 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Management has 1.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 183,364 shares. Asset Gp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 44,653 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 17,280 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 307,854 shares. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.2% stake. Gluskin Sheff Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 44,718 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Co. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability reported 83,519 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Co Incorporated reported 2,299 shares stake. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has 1.46% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Lc has invested 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,330 shares to 129,214 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) by 20,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,091 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX).