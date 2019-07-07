As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rwwm Has Boosted Holding

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 576,259 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 586,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should New Investors Buy Exxon Mobil? – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Near a 30-Year Low, Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares to 324,147 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,614 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,005 were reported by Laurion Capital L P. Bluemountain Management reported 0% stake. Woodmont Inv Counsel Llc has 62,091 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Co, California-based fund reported 4,536 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 4,282 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Page Arthur B accumulated 6,365 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22.49 million shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 34,506 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eastern Retail Bank reported 232,391 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.23% or 5.75 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Stearns Finance Svcs Group Inc has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arga Investment Lp has 0.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Factory Mutual Ins has 0.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moneta Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Iberiabank reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wright Investors Serv reported 63,039 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 170,468 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com owns 78,674 shares. Pggm Investments owns 6.07 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.69% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.37 million shares. Central Savings Bank Trust has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Highlander Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 166,885 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And holds 0.21% or 5,488 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Company reported 1.93 million shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ViiV’s HIV-1 pill Dovato OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer may trim Prevnar 13 guidance after ACIP vote – Cantor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.