As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; Cypress Capital Management Wy Increases Stake in Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 988.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 85,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 93,604 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.55 lastly. It is down 8.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 8,588 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Limited Liability Company reported 20,493 shares. Qs Lc accumulated 86,182 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 3.06 million shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 2.67 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 6,036 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey Wright Associates reported 800 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) or 158,070 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd accumulated 176,225 shares. Northern Trust invested in 873,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Plc reported 15,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 24,394 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 217,517 shares. 21,896 are owned by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,823 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc holds 96,628 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 65,685 shares. Haverford Trust Commerce owns 455,134 shares. Moreover, Twin Management Inc has 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 359,380 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 214,501 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Beach Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.74% or 153,730 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 1.21 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 4,425 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 24,567 shares. 24.84M are owned by Aqr Ltd. Moreover, Aspiriant Lc has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 25,164 shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5,175 shares. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northstar Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.