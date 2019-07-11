As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lifted by $380,562 Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Cut Its Position by $432,054 as Share Value Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 13.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 25,971 shares to 116,861 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 13,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild Asset Us has 0.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 102,476 shares. Manchester Mngmt Llc holds 0.24% or 4,933 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Investments owns 12,390 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 48,956 shares. 360 are owned by Whitnell &. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 111,665 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Company has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baltimore has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Portland Advisors Lc has 1,367 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,490 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. City Hldgs reported 3,817 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department reported 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.57% or 400,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset has 3.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 106,734 shares. West Chester Advsrs Inc has 10,510 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.84% or 15.42M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,368 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc holds 0.43% or 101,379 shares. White Pine Capital Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12,944 shares. Moreover, American Century Cos Inc has 0.54% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12.46M shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,858 shares. Notis has invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thornburg Investment Mgmt invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cullen Cap Limited accumulated 1.63M shares or 2.73% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Navellier And Associates owns 69,135 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,812 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 9,076 shares to 551 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV) by 5,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,266 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).