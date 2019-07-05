As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Oakworth Capital Decreased Holding; As Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Shares Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $3.89 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 467,944 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37M, up from 403,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

