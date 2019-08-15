As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake; Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Stake Has Raised by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 11,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 51,346 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 63,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 35.21M shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 225.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 23,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 10,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.40% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 651,969 shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Comm Llc reported 0.93% stake. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,812 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Management stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hedeker Wealth Limited Company holds 68,950 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 157,488 shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,331 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va reported 148,108 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management, -based fund reported 37,445 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 35.08 million shares. Monroe Retail Bank Mi reported 36,767 shares stake. Foundation Mngmt reported 518,642 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,501 shares. Round Table Service reported 13,747 shares stake. Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares to 52,050 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,245 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,650 shares to 16,969 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 5,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,472 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 36,269 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles And Communications LP owns 231,887 shares. 1,000 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. Whitnell And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.15% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Federated Pa invested in 1.19M shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability reported 11,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP holds 27,483 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0% or 2,900 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 11,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 154 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 194,309 shares.