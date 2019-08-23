As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $870,870; Ares Management Holding In Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Was Has Increased

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 20,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 739,617 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.41 million, down from 760,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 20.32M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company's stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 5.53 million shares traded or 53.65% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.55 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $35,442 was made by WELLS SCOTT on Wednesday, August 14. $913,680 worth of stock was bought by MORELAND W BENJAMIN on Thursday, August 15. COLEMAN BRIAN D. bought 25,000 shares worth $57,563. On Tuesday, May 14 PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold $6.07 million worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 1.20 million shares.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “iHeartMedia, Clear Channel Outdoor agree to split – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clear Media Announces 2019 Interim Results – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Abrams Keeps Boosting Camping World, Gains 2 New Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) signs new local lease – San Antonio – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

